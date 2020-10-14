Bello calls on youths to stop #EndSARS protest, calls for dialogue

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has called on Nigerian youths to stop the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the country.

Bello, who made the call in a statewide broadcast, said an end to the protest would allow the government commence its proposed reforms in the police as announced through the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday.

He said the essence of the protest if sustained, may be defeated following the disbandment of the Anti-Robbery Squad by the IGP.

The governor assured the protesting youths in Kogi State and beyond that, he is in support of their demands and urged them to allow for a conducive atmosphere that will enable the government to follow up on its promises.

He also offered to be part of the negotiation team for the youth, in the implementation of the desired reforms in the Nigerian police.

The Kogi Governor also expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate the desired reforms to engender a people friendly Nigerian Police to the admiration of all.

