Bello: CBN’s concentration on export encouraging

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, speaks on why inspection and certification or pre-export processes and procedures should not be carried out within the port, among other issues

Can you give an update on the state of dry ports at Ibadan and Kaduna?

For the dry port at Ibadan in Oyo State, there is no agreement with the Chinese yet. What we have is negotiations and this is usually conducted by Federal Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Transportation and Nigerian Shippers’ Council. We have also approached the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) that has given us an expert to help in these negotiations and English is the language of agreement, no agreement yet, but we will get there. The Kaduna dry port is working, though affected by COVID-19, because rail services from the port have been on hold, but it will soon resume. We have been talking with Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and we need more wagons, even though I heard some coaches were being procured by government. The dry port has been recognised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Nigeria Customs Service has also incorporated it in its system, so, all payments in Kaduna are made in Kaduna, including Customs duties. The Kaduna dry port is also about to be recognised by International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA). Some of the regulators like Standards Organisation of Nigeria, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have moved their offices to the Kaduna dry port and the effect you see is that the place is booming. Even people from the East clear in Kaduna. In fact, this goes largely to the government of Kaduna State, which has shown tremendous support for the dry port. Kano and Funtua dry ports too are coming up, but the problem we have is that the concessionaires are also thinking of bringing new technical partners. So, once we have that, you will decongest Lagos. The rickety trucks from Ibadan would stay in Ibadan.

To what extent have you been able to protect the interests of importers at the port?

We are not only for consumers of shipping services, Nigerian Shippers’ Council also works for the providers of shipping services and, in doing that, we intervened with presidential task force and push some programmes of the shipping companies and the terminals. Our organisation is not only for the freight forwarders, but also for workers at the ports, who are employees of the terminal operators. Our responsibility is to make sure that there is balance between those who provide the shipping services and those who use them. We ensure that there is good value, international standards and we always supervise, set standards for terminal operators and now monitoring and enforcing that standard.

Why is it difficult to get export cargoes to the port?

Right now, I’m happy the Federal Ministry of Finance has approved pre-inspection agents for three geo political zones and that is very important because cargoes will be inspected before they come to the port. It is not at the port you do inspection and certification or pre-export processes and procedures. They must be done outside the port; so when the goods are brought, they are ready for loading and off to the ship. Presently, it is at the terminal that most of the procedures are done and that is not good but let me salute the stubbornness of Nigerian exporters. Despite all efforts, export keeps growing and earning from non-export keeps growing and that is also attributable to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) that has done tremendously well in raising this and the Customs are very friendly to exporters. Exporters themselves confessed to me that Customs assist them to ensure that these exports go well. That is the consciousness, the re-orientation we must have about export. There are so many things, if we say the ginger in Kaduna is the best in the world, then there must be something special about this country and all we have to do is look and focus on that. I’m also happy with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN is not an elite organisation, remember they do tell us about all these rates, but this central bank we have has removed a style and it is going deep into the economy and that is what is needed, so their concentration on export is encouraging.

Can you give update on the legal tussle between the Council, terminal operators and shipping companies over illegal charges?

Let me say specifically that the biggest of them all, owning about 35 per cent of the share of business in Nigeria, has opened a long negotiation with the Council to withdraw the suite from the Supreme Court and also pay out of court settlement. So, this was taken to the president and the president has approved that further negotiations should take place between Shippers’ Council, Federal Ministry of Justice and the Maersk Line and other companies have shown interest. I think the other 23 or 24 companies would follow suit. This is because of the tremendous respect they have for NSC. The Council is not an emasculator, but a regulator and that means we have to be democratic. Looking at the other side, we have helped them mutually. We have Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for settlement of such tariffs. It is just because of COVID-19, we would have signed that agreement; we have given it to the stakeholders – shippers, freight forwarders and they have made comments on those negotiations. Government has responsibility to make sure the atmosphere is conducive for private sectors to operate, the atmosphere is sometimes harsh. So, we appeal to government to do the roads, infrastructure, simplify the system and bring technology to bear on whatever system. On terminal operators, we have just been talking, but nothing concrete yet, but I guess everyone is trying, even at Shippers’ Council, we have those who would rather want the case to go to the Supreme Court because they are so confident, they want the Supreme Court to settle everything, but then dialogue is the best.

What is the state of truck terminals across the country?

The Truck Transit Parks (TTPs) are public private partnership (PPP) based. We have certain transactions in Enugu State and a preferred bidder, which is a British company, but we could not proceed further because of COVID-19. You know it is that of Lokoja we have got. In Edo State, it is very promising and we are going to start the procurement process. We will advertise it. Then the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has given us or shown us a land, 108 hectares along Lokoja-Abuja road; it is massive and perfect for a transit park. Already, we are being approached by investors about the Abuja park. The FCT minister has been very enthusiastic and said all trucks coming must be processed through that park because we don’t allow trucks to go inside Abuja except for some special reasons. There are lots of restrictions. Now we are talking with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that want to have their gas station and so many other people. We have chains of restaurants and cafeterias for native foods. A British company has also said they want to have a spare part along and the beauty of that project is that we’ll control even the weight of vehicles when they come to the roads because roads are built to accommodate certain weights.

How far have you gone with abrogating container deposit from the port system and replacing it with insurance scheme?

This is just the beginning. We just finished discussion with NAICOM. What we want is bringing insurance and also take off risks. Even the terminals are exposed, especially on container deposit and refund. A shipper pay N120,000 for container refund and he has to bring the container within three days. How will he do that with the prevailing poor access to the port and through no fault of his, he loses that deposit. So, we say insurance companies should come and take this heavy burden off us, let the shipper pay N20,000 for insurance and insurance company will know how to get back the container because they don’t like to lose.

