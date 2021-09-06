News

Bello commends hitch-free LG congress

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has commended Saturday’s hitch-free Local Government congresses in the state, which he said witnessed the election of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the twentyone council areas of the state.

 

The governor in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, noted that Kogi State had since become a perfect emblem of peaceful politics in the country.

 

Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA Bello said the local government congress just like the recently held ward congresses adopted a consensus system in selecting the leaders at all levels putting into consideration, the choice and the will of the party members hence there were largely reports of fanfare in all the local government.

 

While thanking party members for their continued cooperation in sustaining a peaceful, united and strong political party in the state, the governor noted further that since he assumed leadership, the APC has continued to wax stronger and have conquered unprecedented terrain while it also recorded a geometric increase in its numbers.

 

Bello said a large percentage of the success could be adjudged to being as a result of the style of his leadership in which the people were given the desired role to make their choices while his administration provided a fair, just and equitable leadership

 

 

