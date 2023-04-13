Bello-Koko: Lekki Deep Sea Port now attracting cargoes from neighbouring countries

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has started wresting cargoes meant for Nigerian ports from neighbouring countries including Benin Republic, Togo, and Ghana. NPA said with the into auguration of the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos and improved ports efficiency and many cargoes have been pulled from the seaports of the neighbouring countries. The Managing Director/ CEO of NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalist in Lagos. Recall that on January 23, the Lekki Deep Seaport described as the “game changer’’ in ports operation in Nigeria and the West African sub-region, was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari. The first commercial vessel had berthed at the nation’s first deep seaport on April 1, 2023 with a draft of about 16.5 metres. He said: “I must say it is the first time a government will start construction of a port, finish and commission it before leaving office. “As you know, the Lekki Deep Seaport has been in the brain box for over 10 years; it is this administration that came in and gave all the necessary support through the Ministry of Transportation and the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). “They have done the test run on all the necessary equipment, they have done their recruitments, people have been training and the vessels have started coming in, at least, we had a vessel that came in into take out empty containers and by April, we expect that the first commercial vessel will start coming. “So business has started actually in Lekki Deep Sea Port. So, everything is ready and it is going to be automated as we said and all the gaps we observed either in Tincan Island Port or Apapa, whether in terms of scanners, equipment and others, you will find all of them in Lekki,’’ Bello-Koko said.

