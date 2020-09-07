Bello: Politics is over, it’s time for governance

In what appeared to be a covenant made in the presence of God yesterday, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, promised to prove naysayers wrong with massive development and infrastructure after the completion of his eight years tenure as governor.

The governor, who made this promise at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Okene, said politics was now over and that he was now focused on good governance by consolidating on his first term’s modest achievements. Governor Bello spoke on the pulpit during a thanksgiving service over his recent victory at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his election in the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

The governor said as a believer in God, he was in church to appreciate God Almighty who had made him victorious and had given him more years to serve the good people of the state. He said his administration was such that recognised all religions and ensured fair and equal treatment of such and which ‘alongside it’s ethnic integration drive had become the fulcrum of his government.’

He expressed his commitment to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state, calling on all citizens to help the government actualise this lofty desires. Governor Bello urged clerics across the state to join hands in preaching the message of peace to all their followers and charge their congregants to practice peaceful coexistence with all irrespective of their dispositions.

The cleric in his sermon titled; “The Watchman,” laudedthegovernor’sreference for God Almighty, urging him to remaincommittedto thegood of the people of the state as a faithfulandprivilegedwatchman of the state. He also prayed for wisdom for the governor to effectively steer the wheel of the state towards a desired end.

