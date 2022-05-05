Bello: Scaling up gender equality, women empowerment

Governor Yahaya Bello, feat in women empowerment and inclusion in governance in Kogi State was unravelled at the recently held Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

No doubt, Nigeria still ranks low when it comes to issues and conversations around women empowerment and exposure to governance. Despite concerted efforts of stakeholders, especially non-governmental organisations to create awareness and increase the injection of women to governance, the numbers are still slim and nowhere around the declaration made at the fourth World Conference on women in Beijing in 1995, which advocated 30 per cent Affirmative Action and even the domesticated extant National Gender Policy (NGP) which also recommended 35 per cent Affirmative Action.

Of course, the inactions and subtle sideline against women inclusion in governance come with its immediate and remote consequences, given the obvious stabilising roles they play in the society and the nation at large. However, the axiom, the whole does not necessarily constitute the part, appears to be the narration that gave exception to the sour stories of Nigerian women in governance especially in few states of the federation.

Diagnosing the productive efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello aimed at addressing the patriarchal practice of underrepresentation of women in governance in Kogi State at the recently held Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political and Crime Correspondents, Managing Director/CEO at Kogi Enterprise Development Agency (KEDA), Hajiya Rekiya Onaivo. Sanni, said the cord of gender bias in the Confluence State has been cut out by the governor.

The two-day seminar, held in Abuja, with the theme: “Setting the agenda for 2023.” was graced by journalists, media managers and top government functionaries including Governor Bello and members of his cabinet. Governor Bello, a leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), initiated the workshop for the media practitioners to enhance and sustain the credibility of the members of the fourth estate of the realm. Hajiya Rekiya, whose oratory and delivery prowess locked up the gathering with rapt attention, is a social entrepreneur and a native of Ebira, from Okene, Kogi State.

She has a Masters Degree in Economics, Bsc in Accounting from the Magnitogorsk State University, CISRussia. In her paper, titled: ‘Gains of Women Inclusion in Governance at all levels: Case Study of Kogi State, she lucidly concluded Governor Bello has carved a niche for himself in promoting female inclusion in politics and other leadership positions, highlighting with examples the governor’s penchant for appointing women into leadership positions comes at a time when Nigeria ranked low — 185th position out of 193 countries — on percentage of women in national parliaments.

“Since the incoming of my governor, the first step he made was to appoint the first-ever female Chief Press Secretary and her appointment became the second in Nigeria and he set tongues wagging again when he appointed a female as his aide-de-camp (ADC),” she said. In 2016, Bello made history when he appointed Petra Akinti Onyegbule as the first-ever female chief press secretary of the state — she was also the second-ever female CPS in Nigeria as of the time she took office. In 2020, he also appointed an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ifeoma Akaya as the first female aide-de-camp (ADC) to a governor in Nigeria’s history. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Head of Service is also a woman.

In December of same year, he swore in elected LG council chairmen and 21 vice-chairpersons — all the vice-chairpersons are women. While bemoaning the lip-service attitude to women inclusion and representation in government at the federal level, she averred that policies to engender and uplift women appears as government gazettes but not implementable for several reasons at the national level.

“Governor Bello has deemed it necessary that when he wants to get things done, he hands it to over to women. The election of the 21 vicechairmen that came on board in our local governments came as a surprise to Nigerians. It was out of passion by His Excellency.

What he just did was to create an enabling environment for the emergence of 21 vice-chairmen to become vice-chairmen in Kogi State. “Now, setting this pace, the other governors are following from the back while His Excellency, my governor has taken the lead again.

By the recommendation letter that came from the United Nations Women representative, the governor was commended that he has made a very bold step and for that, we have a lot of appointees in the Kogi State government that are female. We have done a minimum of 45 per cent,” she said. Continuing, she said: “Governor Bello created an enabling environment for the emergence of a minimum of three female councillors in all the local governments.

If not because of his passion and interest, he monitored this process to make sure that we have at least three councillors in each of the local governments. We have the managing director for Kogi Investment and Properties Limited as a woman and the director-general of the Kogi State Pension Board is also a woman.

“We have the Provost of the College of Education Technical as a woman, the Provost of the School of Nursing and Midwifery of Kogi State is also managed by a woman and we have many special advisers to the governor and special assistants as women.”

Highlighting the gains of Governor Bello’s intervention in women empowerment, the KEDA boss said: “I can say that I’m an example of a woman taking up position. Let me start with myself, getting into office, I’m also replicating the process and step of my leader and my boss by making sure the enterprise reaches its zenith. “It is a footstep that His Excellency has set that we are also following.

So, charity should also begin at home. As a woman, I mentioned earlier that the representative of the UN Women in a letter of commendation to His Excellency had mentioned that it is a bold step. She had also gone further to indicate availability to support women in every 21 local governments to see how they can build their capacity to excel in their various areas. That is collaboration and we are already making grounds at the international level. “The benefit is not just in Kogi State. In 2015 and 2016, when statistics showed that out of 197 countries that were rated, Nigeria sat at the 183 positions in National Parliament Position.

But by these appointments coming from Kogi State, I’m sure by the next research Nigeria would have a good representative. “Other governors in the 36 states are following up in the footsteps of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. You can see now, why the governors have ignored this simple gender affirmative action as soon as they saw that Kogi State is making giant strides in implementing gender affirmative action, other governors now also followed. On behalf of the women, I would like to thank His Excellency again for giving us the opportunity to show ourselves in terms of competence,” she said.

Governor Bello, who is vying for APC presidential ticket, also gave his support for the emergence of first female vice president, stating that he will nominate the first female vice president if emerged the ruling party’s flagbearer. According to him, nominating a female VP will show his commitment to running an inclusive government carrying women, youths and Persons with Disabilities.

“If given the opportunity, if my political party will give me the opportunity and free hand to choose who will run with me, come 2023, surely I will not leave the constituency of my mother, which is women. “I assure you that if ever I will be given that opportunity, I will wish to have the first female vice president from 2023,” he said Govenor Bello, who also gave an overview of his administration, said he has been able to turn around the fortunes of the Confluence State for better, adding that, “We are in the political season.

We pray for good leadership. The kind of leadership we will get will depend on how the media sets the agenda,” he said. Bello further stressed: “The most important thing is that a competent person should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. We have our challenges like other countries. We should be patriotic. Nigeria is the only country we have.

I never intend to leave this country for another country. We need good leadership. Nigeria deserves good leadership. That is why I threw my hat into the ring, to give hope to Nigeria. 2023 is the year of restoration of hope.” “One of my most outstanding achievements as Governor, and one that I am very proud of indeed, is the dismantling of these age long dichotomies.

“Just like I have done in Kogi State, I will ensure that we apply a lot more empathy in how Nigerian society is run. Equity, fairness and justice must undergird government actions in the distribution of national resources and opportunities, including in the recruitment procedures of public entities. On his part, Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said women were crucial to a peaceful society.

He said: “When women play their role effectively, there will be peace; such as is witnessed in Kogi State. The governor of the state had invested hugely in security. But beyond that, women are the practical reasons that make peace possible in the state.” Clearly, Governor Bello’s decision to appoint women into key positions of leadership, governance and decisionmaking in Kogi State, has underscored gender recognition and this thriving model should be embraced and adopted at the national level.

