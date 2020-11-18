Bello seeks FG’s support on Kogi Airport

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has called for the Federal Government’s support in the establishment of an airport in his state. Bello told newsmen yesterday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that he requested for the dredging of River Niger up to Lokoja, the state capital, in order to boost the economy of Kogi.

The governor, who conveyed the appreciation of Kogi youths to the President for his introduction of social investment program aimed at eradicating poverty, said:

“I also made a demand to the President that he should please ensure that the pronounced airport to be established in Kogi State be looked into. When funds would be released, let Kogi be the first.

“I also drew the President’s attention to the dredging of River Niger form the high sea to Lokoja, up to Baro if actually we want the economy of this country and of the North to prosper.” The governor equally denied reports that he had authorized the introduction of bread tax in the state.

“The incident of bread tax in Kogi State is the most unfortunate infraction that any right-thinking human being would allow to fly. When I assumed office on 27th of January 2016, I inherited a decayed civil service and I embarked on massive reform of the civil service.

