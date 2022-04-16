Bello seeks sustained prayers for lasting peace

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, has congratulated Christians in Niger State and beyond as they celebrate Easter, the season of the remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind. In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, Governor Sani Bello noted that Easter is a significant celebration observed by Christians which portrays the sacrifice and love examplified by Jesus Christ, who is the foundation and the end of the Christian faith.

“As you celebrate, it is important that you imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the celebration. “While you celebrate, pray that God will bring an end to all the security challenges confronting the state. We must rise to the fact that these are trying moments for us as alumnus state and we need to strengthen our resolve to collectively confront the challenges,” he said. The Governor wished the Christian faithful a successful and hitch-free celebration, while urging them to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authorities.

