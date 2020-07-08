Metro & Crime

Bello swears in new Kogi Chief Judge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Kogi State Government has inaugurated Justice Henry Olusuyi as the Chief Judge of the state.
The swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital.
Justice Oluseyi was sworn in at 10:35 am after taking his Oath of Office.
In attendance were Governor Yahaya Bello, the state Deputy Governor, Edward Onaja; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole and top government functionaries.
This comes five days after Governor Bello approved Olasuyi’s appointment in an acting capacity.
The position became vacant following the death of Justice Nasir Ajanah on June 29.
Meanwhile, Governor Bello has approved the appointment of Bayo Olowosegun as the acting President of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal.

Olowosegun’s appointment also followed the demise of the former occupant of the office, Shaibu Atadoga, who died on June 22.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insurgency: Monarch, CSOs canvass improved funding, support for military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede As the military celebrates this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, and a coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) have advocated for increased funding for the security outfit and synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat Boko Haram and other criminalities […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun appoints Ottun new Head of Service

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state. Until her appointment, Ottun was Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration. She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between […]
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: