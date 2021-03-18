Bello: Women, youth participation in politics, imperative for national devt

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitutional Review Committee to come forth with enabling provisions that would be favourable and inclusive of Nigerian youths and women. He said such a move would attract women and youths’ interest in the party.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at the opening of the APC North Central Constitutional Review Town hall meeting held in Lokoja, the state capital. Bello said recent events and demographic spreads indicated that the youth were ready to speak up and take up the mantle of leadership to participate directly in nation-building. He also alluded that with nearly 80 per cent of eligible and registered voters between the ages of 18 to 50 years, it was now clear that the youth had possessed a huge electoral advantage if their numbers were plausibly leveraged. He noted that the timely exercise and current amendment would take the party to greater heights than it was, hence the need for diligence as the constitution remained a grand norm of any democratic society.

The governor noted that the APC must ensure that its constitution was a living and evolving organism, adding that as the current custodian of the Nigeria Constitution, the party would be able to assure Nigerians of a new constitution that reflected the true yearnings and aspirations of all. He recalled that since the formation of the party in 2013, it had conducted constitutional review only ones in 2014, asserting that although the constitution had helped the party to several victories and withstood the test of time, but not without pockets loop- holes that had triggered real and perceived grievances within the party structure.

Bello said in a rapidly changing world, it was only natural for laws to be reviewed at regular intervals to catch up with novel exigencies while they remain a catalyst to societal development. In his opening remark, Chairman of the constitution review committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), thanked the governor for the reception given to the committee members, which he said had helped in ensuring that their assignment was made easy.

He noted that the pace at which their work needed to be delivered necessitated that the meeting was held at geo-political zones to ensure that the grass root was effectively reached and their opinions harnessed as inputs into the new constitution. Mamman stressed that the APC was deeply rooted in the grass root as its successes in time past had been largely influenced by people in the grass root and since its first constitution did not put their inputs into consideration, it was a mandate that subsequent ones effectively carry them along.

