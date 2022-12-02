Bells varsity whips Golden Boys 5-1

In readiness for the Nigerian Private University Games (NPUGA), Bells University of Technology last weekend thrashed Golden Boys of Ota 5-1 in a friendly match played at the varsity’s football pitch in Ota, Ogun State. Two goals in the first half and three in the second half cancelled out the early goal scored by the visitors.

The Man of the Match award was given to Kedem Innocent Rueben of Bells for netting a goal with two assists. For the coach of Bells University Abba Zakirai, the performance of the boys was impressive heading to the NPUGA tournament. “I’m proud of the fact that we kept fighting out there till the end and the boys really showed their quality when it mattered most,” he said.

He added that the team is ready to rock the boat against some of the best teams at the forthcoming NPUGA championships. In a related development, the Bells University women’s team also took on their Crawford University counterparts in yet another preparatory match with the host team winning 5-2 while the woman of the match award was also won by Bells Kosisochukwu ‘ Angel’ Umunna. Zakirai said the performance of the ladies affirmed his belief in their possible exploits at the NPUGA. The NPUGA Games is a national sporting competition, organized by the Committee of Vice Chancellors and Registrars for private universities in Nigeria. The Gregory University Uturu in Abia State is the next host designate of the biennial games which will hold between December 13 and 23.

