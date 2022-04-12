Metro & Crime

Bellview Crash: Ogun monarch laments poor state of memorial arcade

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…says monument now an embarrassment to Nigeria, victims

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

The Olu of Lisa Kingdom in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, the community where the ill-fated Bellview airplane crashed in 2005 killing all on board, Oba Najeemdeem Oladele Odugbemi, has lamented the poor state of the memorial arcade built in honour of the 117 victims.

Oba Odugbemi described the arcade, which has now been overtaken by weeds and reptiles, as “an eyesore and embarrassment to the country and souls of the victims that perished in the plane crash.”

The monarch stated this in an interview with journalists in his palace at Lisa town, shortly after he donated relief materials to residents of the town in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.

It would be recalled that, the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had constructed the arcade as a memorial to the souls of the victims who died in the October 22, 2005 crash of the Boeing 737-200 aircraft operated by Bellview airlines.

But, lamenting the deplorable state of the arcade, Oba Odugbemi, said the arcade had been neglected by the Federal Government and left to rot away.

The monarch said, the arcade had become a national embarrassment rather than being a symbol of remembrance for the souls of the victims.

Oba Odugbemi said, the arcade which used to attract many visitors from different parts of the country in the past “has now been abandoned and can no longer be referred to as a memorial arcade.”

“It is very pathetic to say that, that particular arcade has been neglected. It has been covered by bushes, I cannot even imagine that the notable souls those who perished there have been forgotten inside the jungles again.

“The arcade cannot be referred to as a memorial arcade again because weeds have taken over the whole place. There is nothing good to write home about the arcade again,” Oba Odugbemi said.

The monarch also lamented the deplorable condition of the road leading to arcade.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

FCT demolishes Abuja mega store

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

*Says averted collapse The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Monday averted possible disaster by demolishing a mega store located in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council for allegedly failing integrity test. Department of Development Control said the twin apartment attached to the demolished building had earlier collapsed, and the owner disregarded all stop work orders. The Director, Department […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Nigerian journalists also deserve medals like other frontliners – Omotoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso on Saturday took an assessment of the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic and said that  journalists across the country also deserve medals and awards like other frontline workers. Omotoso, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital during his address at the Demola Babalola-led Oyo State Council […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three traders, driver in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Gunmen have abducted three traders and a driver at Olubo village, on the Abeokuta-Imala-Ayetoro Road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of Ogun State. The victims were returning from Ilara market in Imeko- Afon Local Government Area of the state. The victims were kidnapped on Tuesday night at Olubo village, the same spot where a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica