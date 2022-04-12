Bellview Crash: Ogun monarch laments poor state of memorial arcade

…says monument now an embarrassment to Nigeria, victims

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Olu of Lisa Kingdom in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, the community where the ill-fated Bellview airplane crashed in 2005 killing all on board, Oba Najeemdeem Oladele Odugbemi, has lamented the poor state of the memorial arcade built in honour of the 117 victims.

Oba Odugbemi described the arcade, which has now been overtaken by weeds and reptiles, as “an eyesore and embarrassment to the country and souls of the victims that perished in the plane crash.”

The monarch stated this in an interview with journalists in his palace at Lisa town, shortly after he donated relief materials to residents of the town in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.

It would be recalled that, the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had constructed the arcade as a memorial to the souls of the victims who died in the October 22, 2005 crash of the Boeing 737-200 aircraft operated by Bellview airlines.

But, lamenting the deplorable state of the arcade, Oba Odugbemi, said the arcade had been neglected by the Federal Government and left to rot away.

The monarch said, the arcade had become a national embarrassment rather than being a symbol of remembrance for the souls of the victims.

Oba Odugbemi said, the arcade which used to attract many visitors from different parts of the country in the past “has now been abandoned and can no longer be referred to as a memorial arcade.”

“It is very pathetic to say that, that particular arcade has been neglected. It has been covered by bushes, I cannot even imagine that the notable souls those who perished there have been forgotten inside the jungles again.

“The arcade cannot be referred to as a memorial arcade again because weeds have taken over the whole place. There is nothing good to write home about the arcade again,” Oba Odugbemi said.

The monarch also lamented the deplorable condition of the road leading to arcade.

