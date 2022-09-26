Bellview Crash: Ogun to turn memorial arcade to tourist centre through PPP

The Ogun State Government has disclosed plans to partner with the private sector to rehabilitate the memorial arcade built as a grave site for victims of the Bellview plane crash in Lisa town, Ifo Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Adijat Oladapo disclosed this to journalists during the community day celebration and launching of the Civic Centre of Lisa, held in Lisa town on Saturday. The memorial arcade, which serves as the grave site for victims of the Bellview plane crash in October 2005 was jointly built by the Federal and Ogun state governments in honour of the memory of the victims. The memorial arcade has since been lying in ruins following years of neglect by both the Federal and Ogun State governments. Our correspondent, who visited the arcade on Saturday, observed that the arcade had been overtaken by weeds and reptiles. But, speaking on the deplorable condition of the arcade, the Commissioner said, the state has concluded plans to rehabilitate the arcade and turn it into world class tourist centre through Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. Oladapo said, the state opted for a PPP arrangement to resuscitate the arcade due to the limited resources of the government. “As we were coming in we had to go the Lisa Memorial Arcade, where the plane crash occurred, we have noticed some things, we are going to go back and see what we can do. “The state doesn’t have unlimited fund and I believe that we can turn that place to a tourist centre, it is one of our tourist sites in Ogun State. “We are looking forward to resuscitating the place through Public Private Partnership arrangement.”
