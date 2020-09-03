News Top Stories

Belly fat can increase risk of death from prostate cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said a bulging belly may be bad for the heart and could also up the risk of dying from prostate cancer. A new study being presented this week at the virtual European and International Conference on Obesity in Dublin from September 1-4, 2020, established a link between high levels of fat around the belly and waist (central adiposity) and prostate cancer death risk. Men in the top 25 per cent for waist circumference were 35 per cent more likely to die of prostate cancer than men in the bottom 25 per cent, while those in the top 25 per cent for waist-to-hip ratio were 34 per cent more likely to die than men in the bottom 25 per cent, reported the ‘Newsmax’.

Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Studyauthor, AuroraPérez- Cornago, said: “We found a significant association between concentration of body fat around the belly and waist and the risk of prostate cancer death, but no clear association between total body fat and risk of prostate cancer death.” Pérez-Cornago is a senior nutritional epidemiologist and Cancer Research UK fellow at the Cancer Epidemiology Unit of the University of Oxford. “A high body mass index (BMI), an estimate of body fat based on weight and height), increases the risk of other diseases, including other types of cancer; so, people should consider the implications of excess body fat wherever it is found in the body,” she added.

“Future work will exam

ine associations between adiposity and aggressive types of prostate cancer, including advanced-stage and high-grade disease,” Pérez- Cornago said. The researchers analysed data from more than 218,000 men in Britain who were free of cancer when they enrolled in the U.K. BioBank study between 2006 and 2010. Over almost 11 years of follow-up, nearly 600 of the men died of prostate cancer. There was no clear association between risk of prostate cancer death and BMI or total body fat percentage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Brazil’s President says coronavirus restrictions kill economy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that lockdown measures used to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus “kill” and have “suffocated” the country’s economy. “Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he said referring to restrictions imposed by some states and municipalities. “Lockdown kills,” he added, saying that some politicians have suffocated the […]
News

Coca-Cola, others urge US Congress to sustain healthcare funding for Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unravel healthcare systems and economies across the world, the Coca-Cola Company and fourteen other global corporations have urged United States (US) Congressional leaders to continue to provide healthcare funding support to sub-Saharan African countries so that the pandemic and its consequences do not result in an increase in deaths […]
News

Kogi Assembly member dies

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

A member of the Kogi State House of Assembly, representing Ibaji state Constituency, Mr John Abah has passed on after a protracted sickness. The deceased, according to the Chairman House Committee on Information in the Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Omiatta, made his final breath on Wednesday at an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja. “We regret to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: