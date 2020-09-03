Belly fat can increase risk of death from prostate cancer

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said a bulging belly may be bad for the heart and could also up the risk of dying from prostate cancer. A new study being presented this week at the virtual European and International Conference on Obesity in Dublin from September 1-4, 2020, established a link between high levels of fat around the belly and waist (central adiposity) and prostate cancer death risk. Men in the top 25 per cent for waist circumference were 35 per cent more likely to die of prostate cancer than men in the bottom 25 per cent, while those in the top 25 per cent for waist-to-hip ratio were 34 per cent more likely to die than men in the bottom 25 per cent, reported the ‘Newsmax’.

Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Studyauthor, AuroraPérez- Cornago, said: “We found a significant association between concentration of body fat around the belly and waist and the risk of prostate cancer death, but no clear association between total body fat and risk of prostate cancer death.” Pérez-Cornago is a senior nutritional epidemiologist and Cancer Research UK fellow at the Cancer Epidemiology Unit of the University of Oxford. “A high body mass index (BMI), an estimate of body fat based on weight and height), increases the risk of other diseases, including other types of cancer; so, people should consider the implications of excess body fat wherever it is found in the body,” she added.

“Future work will exam

ine associations between adiposity and aggressive types of prostate cancer, including advanced-stage and high-grade disease,” Pérez- Cornago said. The researchers analysed data from more than 218,000 men in Britain who were free of cancer when they enrolled in the U.K. BioBank study between 2006 and 2010. Over almost 11 years of follow-up, nearly 600 of the men died of prostate cancer. There was no clear association between risk of prostate cancer death and BMI or total body fat percentage.

