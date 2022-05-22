Belt on Agbada: Fashion disaster or upcoming trend

A guest at the ongoing African Magic Viewers choice Awards has gotten fashion critics confused with his fashion choice at the red carpet of the runway show. The chunky young man, may be in a bid to attract attention, wore a slim green belt on his dark brown Agbada. He completed the look with a purple clutch purse and bright red shoe. A fashion critic and advert stylist, Oly Aganga said that she was not only left confused about his look, she was wondering what was going on in the man’s mind when he left his home. “It is normal to see diverse styles at prestigious events like the AMVCA. Not everybody will get their fashion right. We have seen people who set out to look more glamorous than the other who ended up as the masquerade at the spotlight, but in this case, I am definitely sure this man wanted attention,”she said. Though many believe the style is awkward, a budding fashion designer, Wunmi Sotayo stated that in analysing contemporary fashion and style, the undesirable can sometimes become the desirable. “It may shock many if this becomes a trend tomorrow. Moreover, these kinds of odd dress sense are side attractions and very entertaining,” she said. At this juncture it is up to the fashion enthusiasts to choose if this becomes a trend or discarded as fashion disaster
Related Articles
Workout routine: How I keep fit at 71, by Charly Boy
There have been many tales about Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy’ s youthful looks. Some of the juicy gists are that because he portrays the voodoo character in Charlyboy personality, then he must have taken some spiritual cleansing that keeps him young. Others have been led to believe the gossip that he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IWD: Marriage, no barrier to be successful woman –Prof. Yusuff
‘IWD: Marriage doesn’t stop one to be successful woman’ Sound deep, eloquent and friendly but firm are the adjectives that aptly describe Professor Olabisi Yusuff, the Head of Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lagos State University. In this interview with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, in line with the celebration of the International Women’s Day, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Frank Okamigbo takes the back seat
Handsome graduate of University of Lagos, Frank Emenike Okamigbo, no doubt boasts of an impressive profile in running night club business. It will be recalled that Frank last ran DPLACE by PAPAS at Lekki. No doubt, he introduced new innovations into the craft and changed the face of the business. Since it was a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)