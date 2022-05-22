Body & Soul

Belt on Agbada: Fashion disaster or upcoming trend

A guest at the ongoing African Magic Viewers choice Awards has gotten fashion critics confused with his fashion choice at the red carpet of the runway show. The chunky young man, may be in a bid to attract attention, wore a slim green belt on his dark brown Agbada. He completed the look with a purple clutch purse and bright red shoe. A fashion critic and advert stylist, Oly Aganga said that she was not only left confused about his look, she was wondering what was going on in the man’s mind when he left his home. “It is normal to see diverse styles at prestigious events like the AMVCA. Not everybody will get their fashion right. We have seen people who set out to look more glamorous than the other who ended up as the masquerade at the spotlight, but in this case, I am definitely sure this man wanted attention,”she said. Though many believe the style is awkward, a budding fashion designer, Wunmi Sotayo stated that in analysing contemporary fashion and style, the undesirable can sometimes become the desirable. “It may shock many if this becomes a trend tomorrow. Moreover, these kinds of odd dress sense are side attractions and very entertaining,” she said. At this juncture it is up to the fashion enthusiasts to choose if this becomes a trend or discarded as fashion disaster.

 

