Bemil partners Fencing Federation

Security firm, Bemil Nigeria, has partnered with the Nigerian Fencing Federation to provide employment opportunities and a secured future for the Nigerian youth. With over 30 years of experience, Bemil Nigeria has a reputation for providing high-quality, professional security services to its clients and according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s youth unemployment rate was at an all-time high of 42.5% in Q2 2020. This means that almost half of Nigeria’s young population is currently unemployed, a situation that poses a significant challenge to the country’s economic development and social stability.

The Chief Operating Officer of Bemil, Jide Martins, believes investing In Nigerian youth is an essential seed to securing Nigeria’s Future. “As part of our social corporate reach we partnered with Feed Nigeria, as a grassroots initiative that was derived from the Nigerian Fencing Federation,” he said.

