BEMORE: Our girls now barrier breakers, problem solvers – Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

Wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has described BEMORE girls as barriers breakers and problem solvers.

Mrs. Anyanwu-Akeredolu made this assertion during the Market Community Entry programme organized for market women at Okitipupa and Ilaje Local Government Areas held at the Williams Event Center, Igbokoda, where BEMORE girls trooped out to recieve her.

She said, “BEMORE girls are carefully moulded with good character and empowered with diverse skills. They have been exposed to various apprenticeship and trainings that now arm them to be self reliant. With them, such nasty experiences where men take advantage of a girl child vulnerability is over. We are deliberately modeling these young ones to change the ill tides around the womenfolk, to change the narrative about women.”

Mrs Akeredolu said the matter of women is always a front burner issue for her and the government of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

She added, “Women are very important to any society. As a matter of fact, any society that wishes to truly evolve must place primary on the development of women. You are very critical to the economy of the state as market women.

“You contribute so much in the economy, and that is why we are doing this. We want your trades registered with government so that you can access loans to enhance your businesses. And I can assure you that this registration will solve the challenges usually associated with accessing loans.”

Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is the initiator of BEMORE, an intervention for grooming young female talents.

