News Top Stories

Benchmark: 2023 Budget threatened as oil plunges below $72pb

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Federal Government of Nigeria faces greater financial challenge as prices of crude oil have plummeted to below $72 a barrel. The National Assembly had passed a N21.8 trillion budget, pegging the benchmark at $75 per barrel from the previous $70 per barrel while production for 2023 was put at 1.69 million barrels per day. But oil prices crashed further to more than $5 a barrel yesterday, which is their lowest in more than a year. The oil price crash was caused by unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. According to Reuters, early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse’s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding.

Both benchmarks hit their lowest since December 2021 and have fallen for three straight days. Brent crude crashed by $5.03, or 6.5 per cent, to $71.98 a barrel by 12:34 p.m ET (1634 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell by $4.76, or 6.6 per cent, at $66.58, breaking through technical levels of $70 and $68 and extending the selloff. Volatility in Brent and WTI was at its highest in more than a year and both entered technically oversold territory on Wednesday, according to Reuters. On Tuesday, both benchmarks had shed more than four per cent to three-month lows, pressured by fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week and other U.S. bank failures could spark a financial crisis that would weigh on fuel demand.

The oil prices fall compounded Nigeria’s financial woes as the country, though, has recently been making remarkable increased in its crude production but had failed to meet its 1.8 million barrels per day quota from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). According to the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, though Nigeria increased its oil supply by 72,000 barrels per day, from that of January, using secondary sources, it had yet to meet its OPEC quota as the total crude oil supply of Nigeria in February using secondary sources was 1.380million bpd while it was 1.306mbpd using direct communication. The implication is that Nigeria for many months has been not meeting the FG’s revenue project from oil as it had yet to meet the FG’s 2023 budget benchmark of 1.69 million barrels per day.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ban on new SIMs cripples vehicle tracking business, others

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The ban on the sale of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards has crippled several businesses relying on SIMs activations, New Telegraph has learnt. The ban, which is running into five months now, has forced small businesses that sell SIM cards to shut down, while several other SIM-based businesses such as car tracking, equipment tracking, among […]
News

Real estate queen lifts 270 women with N50, 000 each

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…as PWAN marks decade of empowering greatness   The President of PWAN Nation, Nigeria’s foremost real estate firm, Dr. Jayne Obioma Onwumere, has put smiles on the faces of 270 women across the states federation. Speaking to journalists at her Victoria Garden City (VGC) residence in Lagos, ahead of PWAN Group’s 10th anniversary scheduled for […]
News

Train Attacks: Life worthless under APC, Buhari – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said life is worthless under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP in a statement last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this was evident in the vicious terrorist attacks on innocent Nigerians travelling in a Kaduna State-bound train on Monday. The party condemned what it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica