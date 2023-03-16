Benchmark: 2023 Budget threatened as oil plunges below $72pb

The Federal Government of Nigeria faces greater financial challenge as prices of crude oil have plummeted to below $72 a barrel. The National Assembly had passed a N21.8 trillion budget, pegging the benchmark at $75 per barrel from the previous $70 per barrel while production for 2023 was put at 1.69 million barrels per day. But oil prices crashed further to more than $5 a barrel yesterday, which is their lowest in more than a year. The oil price crash was caused by unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. According to Reuters, early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse’s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding.

Both benchmarks hit their lowest since December 2021 and have fallen for three straight days. Brent crude crashed by $5.03, or 6.5 per cent, to $71.98 a barrel by 12:34 p.m ET (1634 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell by $4.76, or 6.6 per cent, at $66.58, breaking through technical levels of $70 and $68 and extending the selloff. Volatility in Brent and WTI was at its highest in more than a year and both entered technically oversold territory on Wednesday, according to Reuters. On Tuesday, both benchmarks had shed more than four per cent to three-month lows, pressured by fears that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week and other U.S. bank failures could spark a financial crisis that would weigh on fuel demand.

The oil prices fall compounded Nigeria’s financial woes as the country, though, has recently been making remarkable increased in its crude production but had failed to meet its 1.8 million barrels per day quota from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). According to the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, though Nigeria increased its oil supply by 72,000 barrels per day, from that of January, using secondary sources, it had yet to meet its OPEC quota as the total crude oil supply of Nigeria in February using secondary sources was 1.380million bpd while it was 1.306mbpd using direct communication. The implication is that Nigeria for many months has been not meeting the FG’s revenue project from oil as it had yet to meet the FG’s 2023 budget benchmark of 1.69 million barrels per day.

