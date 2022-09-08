News

Benchmark Index down 2bps as investors lose N4.94bn

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Activities on the local bourse on Wednesday ended mixed, albeit with a bearish tilt as the benchmark index lost 0.02 per cent to close at 49,635.76 points, the lowest level since 24 August. Bearish sentiments in NB (-0.10%) and STERLNBANK (-3.90%) overturned the gains in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+0.50%), FBNH (+0.95%), ACCESSCORP (+0.57%) and UBA (+0.70%) causing the drag in the market. As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 16.20 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N4.94 billion to close at N26.77 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions reducing by 38.79 per cent. A total of 128.94 million shares valued at N1.67 billion were exchanged in 3,426 deals. For the third consecutive session, STERLNBANK (-3.90%) led the volume charts with 26.85 million units traded while MTNN (+0.00%) led the value charts in deals worth N495.50 million. Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. PZ (+9.76%) topped fifteen (15) others on the leader’s table, while CHAMS (-10.00%) led fourteen (14) others on the laggard’s log.

 

