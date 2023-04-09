Benchmark index lose 2.3% w/w on sustained bearish-run

The local equities market suffered loss again last week in a mixed session of buy-sell interests across major sectors of the market in reaction to the recent publications of economic data and dividend announcements by companies. According to Cowry Asset Management Limited, “in the wake of the growing sell-off sentiments in the market, investors are beginning to reposition ahead of the first quarter earnings season based on the current price levels that have been perceived to be an attractive point of entry.” Sell-off in GTCO (-1.21%), WAPCO (-0.77%), and ACCESSCORP (-0.56%) offset the gains in FBNH (+0.91%), UBA (+2.40%) and OANDO (+0.71%) keeping the market’s overall performance in the red. Having lost in all trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 2.61 per cent lower w/w.

Over the course of the week, AIRTELAFRI (-10.00% w/w), ZENITHBANK (-1.35% w/w) and GTCO (-4.31% w/w) were the major drags on the broader index. The year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 3.40 per cent, the market capitalisation shed N674.53 billion w/w to close at N28.87 trillion while the NGX All-Share Index depreciated by 2.28 per cent to close the week at 52,994.13. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Insurance, which appreciated by 2.19 per cent while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth indices closed flat.The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday, April 7, 2023 and Monday April 10, 2023 as Public Holidays to mark the Easter celebration. A total turnover of 1.054 billion shares worth N10.050 billion in 16,155 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.071 billion shares valued at N17.562 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 17,917 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 630.378 million shares valued at N5.438 billion traded in 7,705 deals; thus contributing 59.83 per cent and 54.11 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 248.074 million shares worth N394.370 million in 812 deals. The third place was the Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 70.921 million shares worth N1.345 billion in 1,452 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, (measured by volume) accounted for 498.527 million shares worth N2.118 billion in 1,862 deals, contributing 47.32 per cent and 21.07 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 27.88 per cent. A total of 266.95 million shares valued at N1.93 billion were exchanged in 3,651 deals. TRANSCORP (-0.72%) led the volume chart with 147.15 million units traded, while ZENITHBANK (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N487.11 million. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. Sixteen equities appreciated in price during the week lower than 37 equities in the previous week. Thirty-seven equities depreciated in price higher than 30 in the previous week, while one 103 equities remained unchanged, higher than 90 equities recorded in the previous week.

