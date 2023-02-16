Benchmark index up 0.2% as investors gain N6.18bn

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday was flat as the benchmark index managed to eke out a meagre 2bps gain to close at 54,507.66 points. Investors’ interest in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.20%), GTCO (+0.20%), and FBNH (+0.86%), managed to drive the market’s overall performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose slightly to 6.35 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N6.18 billion to close at N29.69 trillion. Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 23.50 per cent. A total of 134.46 million shares valued at N4.36 billion were exchanged in 2,905 deals. GTCO (+0.02%) led the volume chart with 42.35 million shares traded while SEPLAT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.18 billion. Market breadth closed flat. LINKASSURE (+7.14%) topped 13 others on the leader’s log while SOVRENINS (-6.67%) led 13 others on the laggard’s table.
Produce Rejection: Nigeria needs standing policy framework on standards
Stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector have said Nigeria needs a standing policy framework on standards, quality and certification for agricultural produce in order to stop rejection in the international market. The experts, who stated this at a workshop organised by the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) in Abuja, recently, called for implementation of policies and […]
Nigeria, others lose $2.54bn fishing deal to China
Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Senegal, and other West African countries have lost $2.54billion to over 2,000 Chinese fishing vessels between January and December, 2022. It was revealed that the illegal fishing had cost the West African countries $1.95 billion across the fish value chain and $593 million per year in household income. The Illegal, Unreported and […]
Pink diamond fetches $26.6m at Sotheby’s Geneva sale
An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby’s described as “a true wonder of nature”, sold for $26.6 million on Wednesday, the auction house said. Sotheby’s had estimated that the flawless oval gem, “The Spirit of the Rose,” could fetch $23 millon-$38 million at the Geneva sale, reports Reuters. Bidding opened at […]
