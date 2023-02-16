Business

Benchmark index up 0.2% as investors gain N6.18bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday was flat as the benchmark index managed to eke out a meagre 2bps gain to close at 54,507.66 points. Investors’ interest in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.20%), GTCO (+0.20%), and FBNH (+0.86%), managed to drive the market’s overall performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose slightly to 6.35 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N6.18 billion to close at N29.69 trillion. Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 23.50 per cent. A total of 134.46 million shares valued at N4.36 billion were exchanged in 2,905 deals. GTCO (+0.02%) led the volume chart with 42.35 million shares traded while SEPLAT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.18 billion. Market breadth closed flat. LINKASSURE (+7.14%) topped 13 others on the leader’s log while SOVRENINS (-6.67%) led 13 others on the laggard’s table.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Produce Rejection: Nigeria needs standing policy framework on standards

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector have said Nigeria needs a standing policy framework on standards, quality and certification for agricultural produce in order to stop rejection in the international market. The experts, who stated this at a workshop organised by the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) in Abuja, recently, called for implementation of policies and […]
Business

Nigeria, others lose $2.54bn fishing deal to China

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Senegal, and other West African countries have lost $2.54billion to over 2,000 Chinese fishing vessels between January and December, 2022. It was revealed that the illegal fishing had cost the West African countries $1.95 billion across the fish value chain and $593 million per year in household income. The Illegal, Unreported and […]
Business

Pink diamond fetches $26.6m at Sotheby’s Geneva sale

Posted on Author Reporter

  An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby’s described as “a true wonder of nature”, sold for $26.6 million on Wednesday, the auction house said. Sotheby’s had estimated that the flawless oval gem, “The Spirit of the Rose,” could fetch $23 millon-$38 million at the Geneva sale, reports Reuters. Bidding opened at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica