Benchmark index up 0.2% as investors gain N6.18bn

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday was flat as the benchmark index managed to eke out a meagre 2bps gain to close at 54,507.66 points. Investors’ interest in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+0.20%), GTCO (+0.20%), and FBNH (+0.86%), managed to drive the market’s overall performance. Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return rose slightly to 6.35 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N6.18 billion to close at N29.69 trillion. Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 23.50 per cent. A total of 134.46 million shares valued at N4.36 billion were exchanged in 2,905 deals. GTCO (+0.02%) led the volume chart with 42.35 million shares traded while SEPLAT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.18 billion. Market breadth closed flat. LINKASSURE (+7.14%) topped 13 others on the leader’s log while SOVRENINS (-6.67%) led 13 others on the laggard’s table.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...