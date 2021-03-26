Business

Bendel Breweries workers in court over 3 year’s salary arrears, gratuity, pensions

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Comment(0)

Over 300 workers of the defunct Bendel Breweries Plc, Benin City, Edo State, Friday besieged the Benin Division of the National Industrial Court, Benin City, Edo State after instituting legal action against the state government over 38 months salary arrears, gratuity and pension owed them before the company was closed down in 2014.
Counsel to the plaintiffs, Ireli Ifijeh, of the Olayiwola Afolabi Chambers, in the suit no.NICN/BEN/40/2020 while presenting his case before the Presiding Judge, Hon Justice Adunola Adewemimo, argued that the workers are being owed that amount.
“My Lord these workers were owed about 38 months salary in arrears and other entitlements, before the closure of the place in 2014,and all efforts made to get the state government pay the workers has failed,” he said.
Justice Adunola Adewemimo in an ex-parte order said, notice should be served to the Edo State government, while she adjourned the case to April 28, 2021 for further hearing.

