Beneficiaries laud Carter Centre for interventions to end NTDs

Beneficiaries of Carter Centre treatment of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) such as elephantiasis, hydrocele, river blindness, trachoma, schistosomiasis, malaria, amongst other in Kanke Local government of Plateau State, have expressed joy and appreciation to international non-governmental organisation behind the care provision. The beneficiaries from Kanke community had on Sunday January 30, 2022 gathered in their large numbers in Seri village, Kanke LGC of Plateau State together with the officials of the Carter Centre to celebrate the elimination of NTDs in various communities as well as mark the 2022 World NTD day.

The programme with the theme ‘Achieving Health Equity To End The Neglect of Poverty Related Diseases,’ was supported by the Carter Center Nigeria. New Telegraph learnt that Nigeria has the highest at-risk population for river blindness (onchocerciasis) in the world, the second highest for lymphatic filariasis (behind India), the highest for schistosomiasis, and the fourth highest for soil-transmitted helminths (behind India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh). 64-years-old Mama Elizabeth Jelr from Shiwer Ward of Kanke who has been infected with elephantiasis for over 20 years was full of joy and appreciated the Carter Centre for helping her to walk on her feet again.

“I don’t know what to tell Carter Centre again, but only God will reward them, I didn’t walk for years, but with the help of Carter Centre I can walk now; officials from the organisation consistently bring soap and medicine for me to apply on my legs monthly. It has actually helped; it has reduced the pain and size of my leg. So, I can now walk freely unlike before. Another beneficiary of a hydrocele surgery by the Carter Centre, 65 year-old Amana Kasam from Dawaki Ward of Kanke LGC also told the New Telegraph that he could not walk before, but immediately after the surgery he walked freely.

“I had this challenge for the past twenty years, I could not walk, but only stay in one place, but after the surgery I am better now. Also speaking as a beneficiary, 46- year- old Gowok Manji who hails from Seri Village said the hydrocele problem started since he was in JSS1, spanning over 20 years ago, but expressed happiness that God has helped him, using the intervention of the Carter Centre. “Since after the surgery I am better now.

I give all glory to God and I appreciate the Carter Centre for their timely intervention. I could only walk with so much pain before, but God has helped me now through the Carter Centre. Since after the surgery I am very good now”. The Carter Centre, a nonprofit organisation run by the former United States President, Jimmy Carter, said that it has helped eliminate elephantiasis, a disfiguring tropical disease, from Plateau and Nasarawa states in Nigeria where the problem was at its worst.

The Director of TCC Assisted Health Programmes Plateau/Nasarawa/ Ebonyi States in the Carter Centre Dr. Abel Eigege while Speaking to journalists in Seri, Kanke LGC said eliminating lymphatic filariasis as a public health problem in Plateau and Nasarawa states is a significant achievement by the Carter Centre. According to him the Carter Centre carried out complete hydrocele surgery on 714 persons, Chemotherapy on 36.1 milliion persons in Plateau and Nasarawa states and Currently managing 926 lymphoedema patients. “Success in these two states not only protects the seven million people who live there, but it also sets a pattern for similar success throughout the rest of Nigeria, as well as in other highly endemic countries. Investigations showed that the Carter Centre fights these diseases in Plateau, Nasarawa, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu and Imo. Working with the Federal Ministry of Health FMoH) (as well as state and local governments, the Centre supports tens of millions of mass drug administration (MDA) treatments each year, along with health education and disease impact assessments. USAID and RTI are key partners in this work, supporting Carter Centre Nigeria programming through Act to End NTDs.

