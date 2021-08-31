Business

Beneficiaries laud Wema Bank’s SMEs Business School

Beneficiaries of the maiden Wema Bank SME Business School have commended the novel and impactful initiative, disclosing that they have gained immensely from it.

 

The Wema SME Business School equipped micro, small and medium enterprises with the basic management knowledge required to effectively run their businesses and respond to challenges in an ever-demanding business environment. The five-day free training programme was held recently in Lagos featuring 50 participants.

 

They were trained using a robust curriculum spanning the broad areas of finance, marketing and sales, leadership, technology, branding, strategy, innovation and business transformation. Nigerian and international consultants from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Germany, Ernst & Young, Matt Anthony Consulting, IBFC Alliance, and Kuhl-Cher were part of the facilitators at the Business School.

