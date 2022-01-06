Business

Beneficiaries praise Airtel for donating palliatives

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Hundreds of residents at the Ugha Internally Displaced Persons camp in Benue were ecstatic as they received their food palliative packs from leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria under its ‘5 Days of Love’ annual Christmas initiative. Airtel had announced plans to distribute 1,000 palliative packs to five select IDP camps in five states across the country over five days during a virtual press conference.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude during the kick-off of the programme in Ugha IDP Camp, Benue, Makurdi State, one of the camp residents who received their palliative food pack commented. “We want to thank Airtel for what they have done for us, we appreciate and we are praying to the almighty God to give them wisdom so that they can share this to others who are in need. “We want to thank them so much for this wonderful gesture they have shown to us today. And we pray that when they depart here, going to their various destinations, God should guide them safely to where they are going in good condition,” he concluded.

Speaking during the distribution, the Zonal Business Manager, Benue, Airtel Nigeria, Clinton Alimi, reaffirmed Airtel’s commitment to making life better for Nigerians despite the pandemic currently ravaging the country. “On behalf of us at Airtel, I am happy to be here to start this year’s edition of our annual 5 days of Love Christmas initiative with the distribution of palliative food packs.

“For the past six years, Airtel has staged five days of Love across 20 cities and has fed well over 20,000 Nigerians through this programme. Despite the challenges that covid-19 brought upon us, we still have many things to be grateful for. “Airtel is committed to touching lives of the underprivileged across the society, as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria, we are also passionate about uplifting the less privilege and providing to the vulnerable as this aligns with our overall CSR of touching lives and improving the standard of living of the less privilege,” Alimi concluded.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Oil and gas stocks record N41bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

POSITIVE OUTLOOK Anticipation that gradual ease of lockdown will increase spending on transportation spurs oil and gas stocks   Oil and gas firms listed on the main and premium boards of the nation’s equity market reported a gain of about N40.597 billion in the month of October 2020, as the country continues gradual ease on […]
Business

Neimeth posts N3bn FY turnover

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has reported a turnover of about N3.046 billion for the full year ended September 2021 as against N2.839 billion posted in 2020. The report of the healthcare company for the full year period released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that Neimeth recorded 27 per cent growth in profit after […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak, loses N144bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI) and market capitalisation, yesterday fell by 0.95 per cent to halt 12 days gaining streak as profit taking hits the market. The market had the previous day made N708 billion to record highest gains in more than five years. Driven by a decline in value of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica