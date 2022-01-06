Beneficiaries praise Airtel for donating palliatives

Hundreds of residents at the Ugha Internally Displaced Persons camp in Benue were ecstatic as they received their food palliative packs from leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria under its ‘5 Days of Love’ annual Christmas initiative. Airtel had announced plans to distribute 1,000 palliative packs to five select IDP camps in five states across the country over five days during a virtual press conference.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude during the kick-off of the programme in Ugha IDP Camp, Benue, Makurdi State, one of the camp residents who received their palliative food pack commented. “We want to thank Airtel for what they have done for us, we appreciate and we are praying to the almighty God to give them wisdom so that they can share this to others who are in need. “We want to thank them so much for this wonderful gesture they have shown to us today. And we pray that when they depart here, going to their various destinations, God should guide them safely to where they are going in good condition,” he concluded.

Speaking during the distribution, the Zonal Business Manager, Benue, Airtel Nigeria, Clinton Alimi, reaffirmed Airtel’s commitment to making life better for Nigerians despite the pandemic currently ravaging the country. “On behalf of us at Airtel, I am happy to be here to start this year’s edition of our annual 5 days of Love Christmas initiative with the distribution of palliative food packs.

“For the past six years, Airtel has staged five days of Love across 20 cities and has fed well over 20,000 Nigerians through this programme. Despite the challenges that covid-19 brought upon us, we still have many things to be grateful for. “Airtel is committed to touching lives of the underprivileged across the society, as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria, we are also passionate about uplifting the less privilege and providing to the vulnerable as this aligns with our overall CSR of touching lives and improving the standard of living of the less privilege,” Alimi concluded.

