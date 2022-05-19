Metro & Crime

Beneficiaries, trustees of Sir Mobolaji Bank- Anthony estates appeal to IGP for intervention

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Beneficiaries and Trustees of Sir Mobolaji Bank- Anthony estates have appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba to investigate the banks and registrars preventing them from accessing their late father’s money. They made the appeal on Tuesday while briefing journalists in Lagos on how the banks, registrars and some persons (names withheld) are preventing them from accessing the money and executing the will of their father.

Queen Irene Cole, spokesperson and Executive Probated Trustee of the Estate of the deceased who spoke with journalists called on the IGP to look into a number of Banks or Registrars with any account belonging to Bank-Anthony who has been intentionally refusing with delayed tactics. According to her, I believe that it will solve our problem, it is strongly hoped of the deprived institutional beneficiaries and descendants of this famous philanthropist.

She pointed out that for over three decades, the solemn last wishes and testamentary dispositions of Bank-Anthony suffered extreme violence through a multilateral bilking network of a group of two men and a woman in concert with shadowy public officials in ‘high’ places. Irene Cole said that over three decades, about 20 institutions championing lofty causes for which the deceased left regular annual and other huge grants were frustrated by the banks, registrars and three others. “This made me so sad that the Nigerian society for the blind annual benefits specially for the provision of teaching aids and modern equipment and appliances for the blind were denied.

“The Pacelli school for the blind could not access any benefit for more than 30 years. It is so sad,” she lamented. She noted that Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony left the bulk of his over $50 billion (USD) worth of estate ( in Nigeria, UK, USA and Isle of Jersey). According to her, these are benefits that he established for eternity, for some institutional and other named beneficiaries: as the inevitable successors of his shining legacies, vide his last Will and Testament dated April 10, 1991.

 

