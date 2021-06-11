Business

Benefit: Cash crunch scuttles payment of ex-Airways workers

FG releases only N2bn

The Federal Government has approved N2 billion for release out of the N5 billion required to offset the last batch of 1,000 former employees of the defunct Nigerian Airways, New Telegraph’s findings revealed. This is contrary to initial understanding between government and representatives of the former Airways workers. An insider, who confirmed the N2 billion approval to our correspondent, attributed the shortfall to cash crunch on the part of government. He said that government was unable to raise the N5 billion at a go. According to him, the N2 billion released will be used to pay the number of ex-employees it can cover, while the remaining ones get paid in the next phase. “Going by our estimate, slightly above N5 billion was needed by government to settle the last batch of former Nigeria Airways staff.

In fact, this figure was arrived at last December after first and second tranche payments were concluded. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, is committed to ensuring everybody gets paid. The plan to release the N5 billion didn’t materialise due to cash crunch position of government. Hopefully, the next batch payment after this one would close the workers’ record,” he said. The Chairman, Nigeria Airways’ Pensioners, Comrade Sam Nzene, confirmed that N2 billion was indeed approved. Nzene admitted the N2 billion approved fell short of N5 billion his members anticipated. Nonetheless, he commended government for keeping faith with the payment plan. “The good thing is that they’re paying.

The amount falls short of what we expect, but we are happy government is consistent with the payment. The money released now will be used to pay the number of people it can get to, while we press for others. “The minister has assured me that everybody would be paid. I have been here since Monday to follow up on it. It’s being finalised, hopefully, this June, the next batch on the list would be paid,” he said. In 2018, the Federal Government pledged to clear retirement benefits of the former employees of the defunct Nigeria Airways. The national carrier ceased operation in 2003.

The Federal Executive Council debated the issue and endorsed the payment. Ahmed had, during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2018, explained that though the formal approval given for payment of the entitlements was N45 billion, due to paucity of funds, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the initial payment of 50 per cent (N22.6 billion) and second tranche payments to be paid later. “We hope, in 2019, to pay the balance,” she had said. The first tranche of 50 per cent amounting to N22.6 billion was paid in 2019 and was followed up with second tranche payment in 2020. However, the payment could not cover all as some people got paid 50 per cent leaving 50 per cent to be paid. To qualify for payment, all former staffers of the defunct national carrier underwent intensive audit conducted by the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA). PICA is superintended by full fledge director and the office is located at Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

