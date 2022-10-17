Business

Benefit: Lagos pays 288 retirees over N1.62bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Di r e c t o r – G e n e r a l , LASPEC, Mr Babalola Obilana and a retiree receiving his bond certificate at the 97th Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation of the state on Friday in Lagos

The Lagos State government on Friday said it had paid N1.62 billion into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 288 retirees for the month of October. Mr Babalola Obilana, Director- General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said this at the 97th Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation for retirees from the Lagos State public service.

Obilana said the state had consistently implemented the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) since its inception in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Pension Reform Law of March 19, 2007, now amended.

He said the state government, in a bid to secure the future of its public service, its greatest asset, had consistently prioritised pension contributions, in compliance with the statutory requirements of the CPS.

According to him, both employees and employer’s contributions are remitted promptly into employees’ RSAs after salaries are received. “Today, the present administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo- Olu is presenting another set of 288 retirees with a sum of N1,062,650, 264.48 only, being their past service benefits prior to the commencement of CPS in 2007.

“We acknowledge and commemorate the labour and sacrifices of our retirees whilst in the public service, which has contributed immensely to the development of our dear state.

 

“The efforts of Gov. Sanwo- Olu and the present administration towards the success of the contributory pension cannot be overemphasised. “Despite rising recurrent expenditure and the current economic climate, the state government has made continuous monthly payments a priority to ensure retirees access their retirement benefits as soon as possible,” he said

According to him, LASPEC constantly reviews its business processes to ensure first class service delivery to the retirees in a bid to accomplish the governor’s goal of the immediate payment of pension entitlements upon retirement from the public service.

The director-general noted that the commission also engaged its stakeholders to ensure that the retiring officers who had devoted their work lives to the service of the state, received the best service possible.

Obilana charged the elder statesmen to be wary of any individual or association who claim to be affiliated with the state government and could process or fast track their pension entitlements for a fee

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Group describes revelations from NDDC as nauseating

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Niger Delta-based civil society organisation – Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice – has noted with great concern and total displeasure the on-going massive looting, corruption, abuse of office and impunity in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) perpetuated by interim management committee under the supervision of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. […]
Business

Borderless Trade’ author counsels SME operators

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business Strategist and Export Trading Consultant, Olori Boye-Ajayi, has offered tips to operators in Small and Medium Enterprises space on how to grow their businesses towards becoming exporters. Boye-Ajayi, who unveiled a book, Borderless Trade, for this purpose recently in Lagos, said the book was written to prompt small businesses to wake up, think differently […]
Business

AfDB: Africa should be producing, not begging for vaccines

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa shouldn’t be begging for vaccines, but rather producing them, according to the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina. AfDB will support the continent’s efforts to produce doses as part of the African Union’s vaccines development plan, Adesina said during the opening ceremony of the Abidjan-based lender’s annual meeting, yesterday. It also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica