Benefit: Premium Pension pays N323bn to 88,000 beneficiaries

As part of its obligations to pension contributors under its watch, Premium Pension Limited has paid over N323billion benefits to over 88,000 beneficiaries since inception.

A statement by the pension fund manager said: “Unique to Premium Pension, however, is the fact that it is the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that has achieved the over N1 trillion AUM without any form of business combination.

“The company prides itself in being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics. One of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2021.”

said the PFA, with over 775,000 members had consistently remained in the top quartile with the RSA Fund II being one of the best performing, since inception.

This is just as the assets under management had also peaked at N1 trillion, making it one of the PFAs in that class.

Commenting on the development, the Board Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, said: “The attainment of N1trillion Assets under Management is a clear manifestation of hard work, which translated into effective management of resources entrusted under the care of our company”.

While appreciating the National Pension Commission for creating the right environment to safeguard pension assets, he further said: “Premium Pension is now in the league of Tier-1 PFAs”.

He appreciated his colleagues on the Board for providing guidance towards attainment of this feat.

He also hailed management and staff for their discipline and professionalism that had continued to see the company grow from

strength to strength. He charged them to remain as seasoned professionals in the pension industry.

While thanking God for the wisdom in creating sound strategies and capacity to remain focused in execution, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, expressed his appreciation to customers who entrusted their retirement savings to Premium Pension Limited.

