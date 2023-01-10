News

Benefit: Premium Pension pays N323bn to 88,000 beneficiaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its obligations to pension contributors under its watch, Premium Pension Limited has paid over N323billion benefits to over 88,000 beneficiaries since inception.

A statement by the pension fund manager said: “Unique to Premium Pension, however, is the fact that it is the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that has achieved the over N1 trillion AUM without any form of business combination.

“The company prides itself in being a pacesetter in the pension industry, in several performance metrics. One of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2021.”

said the PFA, with over 775,000 members had consistently remained in the top quartile with the RSA Fund II being one of the best performing, since inception.

This is just as the assets under management had also peaked at N1 trillion, making it one of the PFAs in that class.

Commenting on the development, the Board Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, said: “The attainment of N1trillion Assets under Management is a clear manifestation of hard work, which translated into effective management of resources entrusted under the care of our company”.

While appreciating the National Pension Commission for creating the right environment to safeguard pension assets, he further said: “Premium Pension is now in the league of Tier-1 PFAs”.

He appreciated his colleagues on the Board for providing guidance towards attainment of this feat.

He also hailed management and staff for their discipline and professionalism that had continued to see the company grow from
strength to strength. He charged them to remain as seasoned professionals in the pension industry.

While thanking God for the wisdom in creating sound strategies and capacity to remain focused in execution, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami, expressed his appreciation to customers who entrusted their retirement savings to Premium Pension Limited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bandits have declared war on the people –Sen. Sani

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Senator Sani Musa has condemned the attack on another military camp in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as a declaration of war on the unarmed people. While condemning the attack, Musa accused the government of doing little or nothing to stop the escalating bandit attacks in the state, especially in […]
News

FEC approves N1.4bn surveillance equipment for Kaduna, PH airports

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council yesterday approved contracts worth N1.4 billion for the procurement of surveillance equipment for the Kaduna and Port Harcourt airports. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this while briefing newsmen after the meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. He said: “The approval is for the award of […]
News

Nigeria will soon witness serious political wave-Prophet Iyunade

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi

Presiding Pastor and President of Pentecostal Sanctuary Bible Ministries (Worldwide), Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Prophet Sunday ‘Dare Iyunade, has warned that Nigeria may soon witness what he called serious and strong political wave. Iyunade, who spoke against the backdrop of the 20th Annual Convention and 26th Anniversary of the ministry holding between March 20 and 27, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica