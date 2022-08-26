Benefits, costs of promoting Yoruba culture

It was a cool atmosphere with the display of the rich Yoruba cultural heritage during the Ifa Festival organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation.At the well-attended event held last Tuesday in Alagbole, Ogun State, several persons including traditional leaders joined the chief promoter, Aare Onakakanfo, Iba Gani Adams to celebrate and offer prayers for the peace and progress of the land. At the event over 200 persons had their Ifa ordination including children, one of which is the son of an Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) Coordinator. Adams who thanked members for their courage, perseverance and consistency in promoting Yoruba culture and tradition described Ifa as the essential arbiter of all spiritual divination in the world and the deity that fortells future events. Grand Patron of Yoruba One Voice (YOV) however linked the miseries in the nation to the loss of touch with divine intermediary and the despise of Ifa as the touch bearer that tells about the essence of human existence. The Chief Promoter of the Ifa Festival also linked the deprivations in the land to the promotion of two major religions and dearth of leaders who do not see service humanity as service to God.

Two major religions elevated over Ifa

Adams in his address stated:”… In the good old days,we choose our Obas,chiefs and leaders through Ifa’s spiritual consultations and divination. It was our ways of life,our culture and tradition.In the past years,we had the best in leadership. We had the best economy. Those that led us focused more on our well-being and what could impact positively on the society. “We had good leaders who loved us.Leaders who feared God and believed that service to humanity was service to God. But things changed in the early 70s when the two prominent religions took the centre stage and we lost touch with the divine intermediary. Since then,we have lost the essence of our being. The spiritual lapses and missing links have,in all ways,affected our present lives. “For instance, Lagos state was once the homes of the big men.It was our pride in the South West. Many of the treasures in Nigeria are situated in Lagos.Big houses in prime areas across the state are owned by the Yoruba. People of old lived in peace, without fear or frustrations. Crime and criminal tendencies were not in common because the deities and our ancestors were in control of our thoughts and feelings.”

Non-indigenes taking over Lagos

Lamenting the downturn of things in the region, Adams continued:”But today,things have changed. Nonindigenes, especially,the Igbos have literally taken over Lagos from the indigenes.We sold not only our land but also our birthright and heritage to non indi-genes.They have bought and still buying many of the big houses in the state.The non indigenes in Lagos are the biggest landlords now in the state. “They are stinkingly rich and they control the large quotas of our revenue in all sectors because they believe in their ancestors.Today, we suffer from leadership failures.There is disunity, poverty, lack of cohesion enmity in the land. “We have abandoned our tradition and heritage and things are no longer the same with us.Cases of kidnapping,ritual killings, and robberies are prevalent in our society because nobody is really interested in going back to our root and traditional ways of doing things.The Igbos are mostly from Catholic, yet they would never ignore or abandon their tradition.”

Bridge-builder

He said further:”The Benin people,Niger Deltans and Ijaws are predominantly christians, but they would not forgo their tradition and their ancestors. The Yoruba now live on our past glories.There is huge gap and missing link between us and our deities.

Bad governance and more punishment for despising Ifa, other deities Adams further expressed sadness over what he said is the punishment from the ancestors and the dieties for ignoring them. He said:”Today,they give us bad leaders in exchange for the good ones we had in the past. None of our leaders today are in the same mould with those that led us during the times of the late chief Obafemi Awolowo. Our leaders no longer care about our well-being.They don’t care whether we live or not. “They steal,rob us in the open and embezzle our commonwealth and later leave us to die in penury.There’s no denying the fact that I am a Muslim by birth but I respect the two prominent religions-Islam and Christianity with the highest respect they deserve. “But all my life,I hold all the religions in high esteem because they are so powerful and of great importance to our being.But given my position as the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,I think it is very sad and unfortunate for us in Yoruba land to relegate the traditional religion to the bottom and also to criticize both Islam and Christianity.Our destiny as a people have direct link with Ifa’s spiritual divination.”

Warnings on the significance of Ifa

All the towns and communities in Yoruba land should know the spiritual divination of the town, Adams noted. “It is through Ifa’s spiritual divination and consultations that we can know the divine destiny,popularly called ‘Akosejaiye’ of a newly born baby in Yoruba land.However,many of those that are celebrating this festival with us may not know the importance of Ifa divination. “But we need to let them know that it is by spiritual divination that we can know the mysteries of our being. Ifa Festival offers the opportunity for us to know our destinies and the journey of our lives. It tells you about your real being in the spiritual realm. “With Ifa’s divination,you know what suits your destiny in terms of the kind of food to eat,the kind of clothe to wear,the kind of job to do in life and even the kind of husband or wife to get married to.These are the real essence of our being.So as we celebrate Ifa Festival,I am happy that many of those that have keyed into the spiritual divination of their being would by now, bear me witness that there is more to life than ignoring the essence of Ifa’s divine message to our destiny,”Adams noted.

Improvement of lives

He also said:”I am sure their lives will never remain the same because they have been ordained in the most divine way.In conclusion,I would like to say it once again that many of the problems confronting us in Yoruba land could be solved by traditional means. “We can consult Ifa as it was done in the past to ascertain the cause of these problems and the way out.

Let it be said that many of the problems,including robberies, kidnappers, ritual killings, terrorism, Banditry and economic challenges and Leadership failures have their roots in the spiritual realm. “Once it is solved in the spiritual realm through spiritual divination,it is solved here on earth once and for all.That is my belief and that of those that truly know the difference between their right hands and the left hands.”

Restating his stance, Adams stated:”Finally, I am of a strong conviction that until we go back to our roots, embrace our forgone culture, tradition, heritage, deities and ancestors,we will continue to move one step forward and three steps backward. That is the tragedy of ignoring Ifa as the root of true divination.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...