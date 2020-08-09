An average Nigerian sees visiting the spa or going for full body massage as luxury for the super rich in the society.

Health and beauty experts have continued to campaign for benefits of taking care of the body before it breaks down from stress.

A beauty expert and founder of Sera Beauty Secret spa, Tokunbo Chiedu, stated that every human being wears an expiration date and if one does not want to expire before their time, then healthy living must be taken seriously.

“in our daily lives, we put our bodies through so much. More than our parents contended with back in the days.

She explained that the highs and lows of just living a modern life can take its toll on our health. There is an expiration date that every human being is wearing and no one wants to expire before their time and this is why it is necessary to look out for yourself. Beauty therapy goes beyond just washing the face” she said.

She further stated that professional care givers and therapists have confirmed that there are vital nerves in the face, toes, legs and arms that are connected to organs in the body. This is the reason most people feel better or relieved after body massage.

Some of the many benefits of body massage are: healthy heart A full-body massage is good for your heart. The vasodilation produced by massage increases your venous return which, in turn, increases blood flow and delivery of oxygen to all your organs.

Your entire cardiovascular system relaxes and circulation throughout your body improves. Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system’s “rest and digest” mode helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate.

Improves Posture and Flexibility Regular massage therapy can do wonders for your posture and flexibility. Massage therapy loosens and relaxes muscles, which relieves pressure points and gives joints a greater range of motion. Once pressure points are relieved, the body can position itself properly and develop a natural posture that doesn’t cause pain.

Boosts Immunity

A strong immune system will help you fend off colds and fight infections fast. Unfortunately, poor nutrition, lack of sleep and stress have weakened our immune systems, making us more susceptible to illness. A tried-and-true way to boost your immunity is through massage. Massage therapy can increase your body’s natural ability to protect itself and keep you healthy when others are sick.Certain massages and techniques will improve the flow of lymph, a bodily fluid that fights infection and disease, as well as remove excess lymph through manual drainage.

Lymphatic detox

The lymphatic system is crucial to balance the fluid and the function of your immune system. Lymphatic vessels parallel blood vessels throughout your body and large groups of lymph nodes are found in the neck, armpits, and groin.

As your massage therapist works on flushing blood through muscle and tissue, they are also draining the lymphatic system, where the lymph nodes filter out dead cells, waste products, and possible pathogens. Sluggish lymph flow contributes to fluid retention, and draining the lymphatic system may reduce edema in certain parts of the body.

Improved bone blood supply Did you know your bones also have a blood supply and receive the same advantages from massage as your muscles? Blood flow brings calcium and other minerals to your bones to support their strength and function, so your skeletal system receives a major boost from massage

