Benefits: Police presents N34m cheques to deceased officers’ next of kin

As part of the IGP’s welfare initiative to serving and families of deceased officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, Kolo Yusuf psc, has presented cheques worth over N34 million to 10 next of kins of deceased officers.

The beneficiaries include one CPL Sani Sagir attached to Gummi Division, who sustained injury while on operations against bandits in the state. The cheque was presented to enable him cover his medical expenses.

The cheque presentation was in continuation of the IGP’s Group life welfare insurance/personal accident schemes for families of deceased officers. While presenting the cheques, the Commissioner appreciated the Inspector General of Police for his continous concern to welfare of police officers, describing the gesture as timely.

He said it would go a along way in alleviating the suffering being faced by families of the deceased police officers and equally boost the morale of the serving personnel to continue to put in their best in the ongoing campaign against activities of criminal elements across the country.

The CP, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to utilise the money judiciously, noting that in the last one year, the Command had received similar gesture from the Inspector General of Police 11 times and presented same to the beneficiaries. Some of the beneficiaries, Charles Mark Jatau and Zainab Zubairu, who spoke on behalf of others, thanked the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and promised to use the money judiciously.

 

