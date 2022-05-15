Benin agog ahead NWFL Super Six

Fire cracker in Benin ahead of the 2022 Nigeria’s Women Football League, the Super Six, which kickoff on Monday, May 16.

The top Six clubs in the regular season, Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels who emerged as the three best teams from their group while Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Delta Queens picked the three available tickets from their group.

Rivers Angels won the last Super Six hosted by Ijebu Ode last year and would be the team to beat this year as they look forward to representing the country again on the continent.

Edo Queens who narrowly lost the top spot by a point to Nasarawa Amazons at the conclusion of the 2021/2022 regular season is poised to clinch the top prize going by preparations, motivation by the state government and support by the home fans in Benin.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the University of Benin Sports Complex are the two venues with three matches scheduled daily.

Two games will be played simultaneously by 10am and 4pm respectively. The hosting of the Nigeria Women Football League Super 6 is a pointer to the fact that Edo State is a sports hub and preferred destination for stakeholders as well as investors in the sports industry with state-of-the-art facilities.

No wonder, the state successively hosted the Aiteo Cup for male and female categories, the Betsy Obaseki pre-season women football tournament, the 20th National Sports Festival and now set to host the 2nd edition of the Super 6.

