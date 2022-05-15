Sports

Benin agog ahead NWFL Super Six

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Fire cracker in Benin ahead of the 2022 Nigeria’s Women Football League, the Super Six, which kickoff on Monday, May 16.

 

The top Six clubs in the regular season, Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels who emerged as the three best teams from their group while Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Delta Queens picked the three available tickets from their group.

 

Rivers Angels won the last Super Six hosted by Ijebu Ode last year and would be the team to beat this year as they look forward to representing the country again on the continent.

 

Edo Queens who narrowly lost the top spot by a point to Nasarawa Amazons at the conclusion of the 2021/2022 regular season is poised to clinch the top prize going by preparations, motivation by the state government and support by the home fans in Benin.

 

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the University of Benin Sports Complex are the two venues with three matches scheduled daily.

 

Two games will be played simultaneously by 10am and 4pm respectively. The hosting of the Nigeria Women Football League Super 6 is a pointer to the fact that Edo State is a sports hub and preferred destination for stakeholders as well as investors in the sports industry with state-of-the-art facilities.

 

No wonder, the state successively hosted the Aiteo Cup for male and female categories, the Betsy Obaseki pre-season women football tournament, the 20th National Sports Festival and now set to host the 2nd edition of the Super 6.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Captain: Liverpool players reject Salah 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that a poll had been conducted among the players to pick assistant captains for the club who will take charge any time the substantive captain is off field. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” Salah was quoted by Spanish outlet, AS, quoted the Egyptian prodigy to have said. “I was hoping […]
Sports

JUST IN: Rivers United head to CAS over League position

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers United has headed to the Court for Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over the Point Per Game rule used to end the NPFL last season and which meant they ended in third position and not second which would have fetched them a CAF Champions League slot. Details shortly…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja […]
Sports

AFCON: Eguavoen expects tough battle with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s manager, Augustine Eguavoen says he countenances a tough duel between his Super Eagles and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter in Garoua. Tunisia’s campaign has been somewhat ravaged by positive COVID tests and the team only qualified for the knockout stage as one of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica