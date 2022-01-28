Benin agog as Ebewele begins final journey

Members of the Nigeria Sports fraternity, friends, fans, and wellwishers across the globe have been trooping into Edo State the ‘Heart beat’ of the nation for the burial ceremony of Brown Ebewele popularly called Jujuman. The former technical director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria AFN, who was also one- time director of sports as well as commissioner for sports in Edo State died on December 31, 2021 after a brief illness in Delta State. Jujuman who has played a major role in the development of Nigerian Sports most especially in Athletics commenced his final journey home on Thursday with a mass held in his honour in his residence, while his body will be lying- in – State at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin-City on Friday. Immediately after that his body will leave for Ibue community in Uromi Esan South East where he will be committed to mother earth.
Related Articles
Nigeria seals deal with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce
The Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development has gone into a bilateral sports agreement with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to create opportunities for youth through sports. This agreement was sealed by the President of Italy-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Mr. Silvano Bellinato and The Vice President Olajide […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gold for Nigeria as Ugandan teen makes history as youngest Paralympian in Tokyo
Latifat Tijani ensured that Nigeria were the first African country to feature on the Paralympic medal table by claiming powerlifting gold. The 39-year-old just missed out on the top podium spot in Rio five years ago, but this time emerged as champion after lifting an impressive 107kg in the women’s -45kg category. Tijani made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Djokovic tested, wins at US Open to advance Slam quest
*Berrettini, Zverev, Bencic, Raducanu also progress Novak Djokovic struggled but advanced within three matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Monday by outlasting American Jenson Brooksby at the US Open. World No 1 Djokovic rallied past 99th-ranked Brooksby 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal encounter with […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)