Benin agog as Ebewele begins final journey

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

Members of the Nigeria Sports fraternity, friends, fans, and wellwishers across the globe have been trooping into Edo State the ‘Heart beat’ of the nation for the burial ceremony of Brown Ebewele popularly called Jujuman. The former technical director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria AFN, who was also one- time director of sports as well as commissioner for sports in Edo State died on December 31, 2021 after a brief illness in Delta State. Jujuman who has played a major role in the development of Nigerian Sports most especially in Athletics commenced his final journey home on Thursday with a mass held in his honour in his residence, while his body will be lying- in – State at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin-City on Friday. Immediately after that his body will leave for Ibue community in Uromi Esan South East where he will be committed to mother earth.

 

