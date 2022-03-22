Sports

Benin agog as Jome Tennis meet serves off

Charles Ogundiya

Benin-City, the capital of Edo State is set to start receiving tennis players from all over Nigeria as the maiden edition of the Jome National Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off this week.

The senior open championship, sanctioned by the Nigeria Tennis Federation, is an official ranking tournament as all the top ranked 32 stars in the men and women tennis  category in Nigeria have already confirmed their participation while all the other unranked players are expected to go through a qualifying round to enter the championship proper.

Speaking in Benin-City at a press parley ahead of the championship, the Secretary-General of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Dayo Abulude, disclosed that the 10-day long tennis tourney will be organised according to the global rules governing tennis with mouth-watering prizes to be competed for by the players.

The prize money at stake is the same for both the men and the women competitors.

The winner of the men and women singles will take home the sum of N500,000 each while the doubles attract a prize money of N250,000.

For the wheelchair event, the prize money is N250,000 for each winner in the men and women singles. There will be no doubles for the wheel chair category.

The Jome National Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off from the 24th March 24 – April 2, 2022 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin-City.

 

