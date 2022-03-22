Sports

Benin agog as Jome Tennis meet serves off

Benin-City, the capital of Edo State is set to start receiving tennis players from all over Nigeria as the maiden edition of Jome National Senior Open Tennis Championship serves off. The senior open Championship, sanctioned by the Nigeria Tennis Federation, is an official ranking tournament as all the top ranked 32 stars in the men and women tennis category in Nigeria have already confirmed their participation while all the other unranked players are expected to go through a qualifying round to enter the championship proper. Speaking in Benin-City at a press parley ahead of the championship, the Secretary- Generalof theNigeriaTennisFederation, Dayo Abulude, disclosed that the 10-day long tennis tourney will be organised according to the global rules governing Tennis with mouth watering prizestobecompetedforbytheathletes.

 

