Benin-Akure highway caves in, passengers stranded

A section of the Benin- Akure highway within Ifon axis in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State has collapsed.

The road was said to have caved in after hours of heavy downpour which resulted into heavy flooding, leaving motorists and passengers on the busy road, stranded.

Meanwhile, youths in Omilafia village had to mobilise and block the road to prevent motorists from falling into the ditch. Residents of the community disclosed that flood on the other side of the road was still capable of destroying other section of the road if nothing is done urgently.

According to some motorists who were stuck, the only option to ply between Akure and Benin was to take a longer route. They maintained that motor- ists will have to go through Ore to connect Benin-Lagos highway before getting to Akure

