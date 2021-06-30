Benin coalition tackles Obaseki over looted artefacts

A coalition of Benin youths yesterday tackled the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki over plans by the state government to build the Edo Museum of West African Arts that will house the repatriated artefacts. The opposition by the youth groups came barely one week after Obaseki at the 2021 National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), unveiled plans by his government for Benin City Cultural District, EMWAA Pavilion. The group in a jointly signed statement by the President, National Union of Edo South Youth, Comrade Osaghae Collins, President, Benin Solidarity Movement, Curtis Ugbo and President, One Love Foundation, Patrick Elohor, vowed to resist attempt by the state government to preside or decide where the artefacts to be received will be housed. They insisted that the Royal Museums be built directly opposite the Oba of Benin Palace adding that any structure that must be erected must get the approval and must be guided by the Royal home of the Oba of Benin.
Buhari attack: Ganduje suspends media aide
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai over some unguarded utterances on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media platforms. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Sunday afternoon, said the suspension is […]
Nigeria correctional service build shoe, garment factory in Aba
The Nigeria Correctional Services yesterday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a shoe and garment factory in Aba, Abia State to empower inmates on skill acquisition. Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, charged parties involved in the construction to ensure its timely delivery of the factory. Aregbesola described investment of that magnitude […]
Ondo 2020: We’ll resist mercenaries planning to rig poll –Jegede
The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his party and supporters in the state would resist planned rigging of the October 10 governorship election as only a free, fair, credible and transparent election would be acceptable. Jegede, who spoke yesterday in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local […]
