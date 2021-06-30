Benin coalition tackles Obaseki over looted artefacts

News

A coalition of Benin youths yesterday tackled the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki over plans by the state government to build the Edo Museum of West African Arts that will house the repatriated artefacts. The opposition by the youth groups came barely one week after Obaseki at the 2021 National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), unveiled plans by his government for Benin City Cultural District, EMWAA Pavilion. The group in a jointly signed statement by the President, National Union of Edo South Youth, Comrade Osaghae Collins, President, Benin Solidarity Movement, Curtis Ugbo and President, One Love Foundation, Patrick Elohor, vowed to resist attempt by the state government to preside or decide where the artefacts to be received will be housed. They insisted that the Royal Museums be built directly opposite the Oba of Benin Palace adding that any structure that must be erected must get the approval and must be guided by the Royal home of the Oba of Benin.

