Benin govt signs management pact with African Parks for W National Park

Following the successful partnership between the Government of Benin and African Parks in the restoration of Pendjari National Park over the last three years, both have signed an historical management agreement for African Parks to manage W National Park. This development was revealed by the Chief Executive Officer of African Parks, Peter Fearnhead. African Parks is a non-profit conservation organisation that takes on the complete responsibility for the rehabilitation and long-term management of national parks and protected areas in partnership with governments and local communities.

It presently manages 18 national parks and protected areas covering over 14.1 million hectares in 11 countries: Angola, Benin, Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Zambia. W National Park is contiguous with Pendjari National Park and one of the anchors of the critically important W-Arly- Pendjari (WAP) Complex. The long-term agreement was concluded during a recent virtual ceremony between the two parties.

The visionary move by the government in restoring these national enclaves is seen by Fearnhead as being at the heart of a progressive national investment programme, “Revealing Benin”, leveraging conservation as a catalyst for sustainable development. The Benin component of the W Biosphere Reserve is an 8,022 square kilometres area connected to Pendjari in the northwest corner of the country. Combined, they form half of the WAP Complex, a 26,500 square kilometres trans boundary landscape straddling Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger.

It is the largest intact ecosystem in West Africa. As a substantial part of the WAP Complex, also a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, the parks are refuge to the only viable populations of West African lion, cheetah and Korrigum antelope, among the many other key species remaining in the region. According to Fearnhead, the three years partnership with the government in the restoration and preservation of Pendjari, had witnessed significant milestones.

‘‘We have made important progress in the rehabilitation of Pendjari since partnering with the Ministry of the Living Environment and Sustainable Development, the National Agency for Heritage Promotion and Tourism Development (ANPT), and the National Centre for the Management of Wildlife Reserves (CENAGREF) in 2017. ‘‘With the help of a ground-breaking partnership with The Wyss Foundation and the National Geographic Society and the support of La Fondation des Savanes Ouest-Africaines (FSOA) and The Wildcat Foundation, we have doubled local employment; initiated livelihoods programmes including sustainable fish harvesting and beekeeping; fitted satellite collars on key species for monitoring purposes, including the West African lion and elephant; and established a well-trained team of over 100 rangers.’’

He further stated that: ‘‘The last few years have not been without challenges. To address the impact of the recent escalation in regional insecurity, we improved law enforcement deployments, implemented a layered security system, and bolstered surveillance, communication and collaboration with local communities. ‘‘Nine months ago, recognising the significance of the larger WAP ecosystem and the prevailing challenges, the Benin government, CENAGREF, ANPT and FSOA redoubled their commitment to the protection of W National Park.

‘‘Together we initiated a Priority Intervention Plan to begin upgrading infrastructure and increasing the capacity of park management. Thanks to an exemplary commitment from the government, this evolved into a fully delegated management mandate this year to ensure the environmental, social and financial sustainability of W in Benin.

‘‘The Benin component of the WAP Complex is a critically important anchor ecosystem for the West African region, delivering essential ecosystem services, supporting livelihoods and serving as a national tourism asset. We envision that through this partnership, with the involvement of CENAGREF, ANPT, local authorities and communities, W and Pendjari can serve as a source of hope for ecological recovery while engendering greater cooperation to boost security, stability and prosperity for not only northern Benin, but the entire region.’’

