Benin kingdom needs federal presence – APC Chieftain

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC for Edo South Senatorial district for the 2023 National Assembly election, Valentine Owamagbe Asuen, has called on Edo South electorate to vote for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming 2023 General elections. Speaking at a consultative meeting with APC stakeholders in Benin- City, the human capacity builder commended the teeming party supporters for standing by him, adding that he was determined to turn things around for Edo South if given the mandate to represent them at the upper legislative chamber in 2023. “I decided to join this race following the outcry of the good people of Benin kingdom over lack of Federal presence. For years, I have lived with my people; I understand my people and I know their needs in the area of infrastructural development. Benin is one of the oldest Kingdoms in the World, we supposed to have developed more than the level we are now.”

 

