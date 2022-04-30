News

Benin monarch applauds Buhari over return of artifacts

His Royal Majesty Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has showered encomiums on President Muhammadu Buhari for his role in the recent return of the stolen Benin artifacts. The Benin monarch stated this when the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, visited him at his palace. Oba Ewuare 11 who was full of praise for the Vice President said that he has always been an admirer of Osinbajo, following his eloquent speeches whenever he is addressing issues. He maintained that Osinbajo’s credibility and credentials have already put fears in his opponents’ minds.

He charged him to use his good offices to educate his political colleagues in making sure that they put Nigeria back to her proper position in the comity of nations so that the country would be a better place for it citizens. “I also want to use this medium to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for setting the record straight, and the major role he played in the return of the stolen Benin artifacts and Bronzes.

There was no need questioning the authenticity and ownership, even the world knows where the artifacts should return to. So I thank you all for your role. “We are praying for you in your political sojourn and we wish you the very best. Almighty God and our ancestors will continue to guide you.”

 

