Benin Monarch Approves Installation Of Priests In Villages

The Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has ap – proved the installation of two traditional priests in the Benin Kingdom of Edo State.

They are Afona Isibor, who the Oba proclaimed as the Ohen Iriaza of Evbuobagbeni Village deity in Ovia North East Local Government Area, while Osaretin Obasuyi Shadow, who was named the Ohen Akpogun N’ Esasagbasa, Obayantor II Village, Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Afona and Osaretin elevation was approved by Oba Ewuare II when the Priests-designate were presented to him in his palace in Benin City, the state capital.

Meanwhile, the date for the formal installation of the priests, which, according to the palace, would be heralded by some traditional rites, was yet to be fixed by the palace.