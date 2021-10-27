News

Benin monarch bans ex-head servant over alleged fraud, impersonation, others

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has banned one Roland Ogbebor, a former Omuada (Head of Servants) to his Royal Majesty from participating or taking part in palace activities for alleged impersonation of the palace and other ‘sacrilegious acts.’ His ban, it was learnt, followed an alleged installation of Enogie, Ohen and Okao in the Benin kingdom after he was relieved of his position by His Royal Majesty in 2018. He was said to have allegedly been involved in land grabbing, extortion, intimidation and impersonation since his suspension.

Addressing newsmen in a statement yesterday in Benin, the state capital, to announce the formal banning of the Omuada on behalf of the Benin Monarch, Mr. Frank Irabor, the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) disclosed that the ban is “extended to his participation at all Oba Palace traditional establishments and functions, including spiritual groups, activities, festivals, shrines and Oguedion in Benin Kingdom.” Irabor, who was flanked by prominent Benin chiefs at the briefing, noted that the formal Omuada also involved in what he described as “abominable and sacrilegious” act of parading himself as the second-in-command to His Royal Majesty.

The statement said: “Furthermore, heparadedhimself as deputising for palace authority to the extent of being addressed in an abominable manner as the second in command to His Royal Majesty. Thisissacrilegeandabomination, punishablebycustomary laws of our tradition.”

