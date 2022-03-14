Benin monarch raises the alarm over criminal hideouts in Edo

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, Monday, expressed concern over the rising number of criminal dens in some parts of Edo State.

He said this when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladipo Amao, who was on a working visit, paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

He alleged that based on intelligence reports, these criminals are setting up camps and building ‘luxury houses’ in rural areas that are difficult for police to access.

“Security solutions are not to be discussed openly. However, I want to say that some information reached us a while ago that there are camps dotted all over our rural areas.

“These camps are not just camps but ‘luxury houses’ that you will not expect anybody to live in. They are well organised.

“We need to investigate. I do not think the police have access to areas and flush them out – criminals, armed robbers and kidnappers.

“I want to thank you for taking interest in the security of the state. I also commend the efficient way of tackling security, especially insurgency. It is still a work in progress. The President has done a lot of work,” he said.

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladipo Amao, alleged that some neighbourhoods in Edo State have become a hideout for Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

