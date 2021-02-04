Metro & Crime

Benin Monarch sacks presiding priest of Holy Arousa Cathedral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu,

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II Thursday suspended Mr. Harrison Okao as Ohen-osa of the Holy Arousa Cathedral over alleged unauthorised ministration.
The Holy Arousa Cathedral is the traditional church for the Oba of Benin and where the Benin Monarch goes for thanksgiving after each annual Igue Festival.
His suspension is coming after recommendation from the Joint Elders Committee of the Cathedral and some senior chiefs of the Benin palace.
A statement signed by Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Coucil, and made available to newsmen in Benin, stated that the suspension was predicated upon “long-standing lingering breach and non-charlantan attitude by Okao over several years and age-long customs and tradition.”
Irabor added that the suspension would further bring peace and sanity regarding worship at the Holy Arousa Cathedral.

