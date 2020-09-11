News

Benin monarch seeks protection for NYSC members

The Oba of Benin Kingdom, HRM Oba Ewuare II yesterday called for effective protection for corps members, who are to participate as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. Oba Ewuare, who expressed worry over the safety of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) corps members ahead of the poll, made the call when the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim visited him in his palace in Benin, the state capital.

He promised to join forces with the NYSC Director- General to ensure full protection of corps members who would participate in the election process, even as the monarch noted that the concept of the NYSC to foster national unity and understanding among the youth and various segments of the Nigerian nation must be upheld. He further explained that the ancient palace was doing everything within its powers to ensure safety of corps members in the state before, during and after election, saying: “There is the need for the corps members to be protected because of the desperate attitude of some politicians. Desperate aspiration of politicians is not worth the blood of any corps member, they must be protected from any attack.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim in his remarks assured the monarch that the corps members would remain partisans and are expected to discharge their patriotic duties diligently to their fatherland. He further disclosed that that the NYSC was closely working with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 ahead of opening of the nationwide orientation camps for fresh corps members towards ensuring a pandemic- free exercise. It would be recalled that there had been drumbeats of war between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the election next week Saturday. The Benin monarch had severally cautioned against violent attacks and sued for free, fair and credible polls so that people of Edo State would be happy at the end of the ele

Our Reporters

