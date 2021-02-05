News

Benin monarch suspends priest of Holy Arousa Cathedral

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday suspended Mr. Harrison Okao, as Ohen-osa of Holy Arousa Cathedral, over alleged unauthorised ministration. The Holy Arousa Cathedral was the traditional church for the Oba of Benin, where the monarch holds thanksgiving service after each year’s Igue Festival. His suspension was coming after recommendations from the Joint Elders Committee of the cathedral and some senior chiefs of the Benin palace.

A statement signed by Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, and made available to newsmen in Benin, stated that the suspension was predicated upon “longstanding lingering breach and nonchalant attitude by Okao over several years and age-long custom and tradition.

Irabor added that the suspension would further bring peace and sanity regarding worship at the Holy Arousa Cathedral. “This decision is expected to bring lasting peace, sanity and tranquility to the holy spiritual environment that is imperative in the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin, which has hitherto been absent in the Holy Arousa because of the noncompliance with tradition and custom by Harrison Okao over several years,” the statement added.”

