Benin monarch tasks Arewa community, others on security

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare ll, yesterday tasked leaders of different ethnic groups in Edo State to collaborate in tackling security challenges in the state. The Oba gave the advice when leaders of Arewa Community in the state paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

The traditional ruler emphasized that it is easier to assist security agencies to fight crime through unity and peaceful co-existence of the various ethnic groups. “It is always easy to achieve peace and security when there is oneness, not division. It is easier to find solutions,” Oba Ewuare said. The monarch also expressed concern over complaints from some traditional rulers, arising from a security crisis in some parts of the state. He said: “On a daily basis, I get complaints on security matters from Edo North and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.

Some of the traditional rulers there come to me for intervention. We will try our best. “We will try our best. As it is all over the world, I wonder that in Nigeria, with so much cultural diversity and religions, yet, there is still domestic terrorism”. Earlier, the Chairman of Arewa community and Sarkin Hausa, Alhaji Adamu Isa, pledged loyalty to the Benin throne, and sued for his blessings.

