News

Benin monarch tasks Arewa community, others on security

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare ll, yesterday tasked leaders of different ethnic groups in Edo State to collaborate in tackling security challenges in the state. The Oba gave the advice when leaders of Arewa Community in the state paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City.

The traditional ruler emphasized that it is easier to assist security agencies to fight crime through unity and peaceful co-existence of the various ethnic groups. “It is always easy to achieve peace and security when there is oneness, not division. It is easier to find solutions,” Oba Ewuare said. The monarch also expressed concern over complaints from some traditional rulers, arising from a security crisis in some parts of the state. He said: “On a daily basis, I get complaints on security matters from Edo North and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.

Some of the traditional rulers there come to me for intervention. We will try our best. “We will try our best. As it is all over the world, I wonder that in Nigeria, with so much cultural diversity and religions, yet, there is still domestic terrorism”. Earlier, the Chairman of Arewa community and Sarkin Hausa, Alhaji Adamu Isa, pledged loyalty to the Benin throne, and sued for his blessings.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

MansMark Records Releases Sikiru Adepoju’s ỌPẸ Album

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  …The Riddim Doctors Project album celebrates dynamism of music of African origin The much-anticipated ỌPẸ Album, a debut by Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artist and percussionist, Sikiru Adepoju is out! Announcing the release today, MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, says the floor is now open to fans, for a potpourri of choice music put […]
News

Gulak: Group threatens Igbo traders in the North

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Baba Negedu KADUNA   Following the killing of Former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Ali Gulak in Imo State, the Concerned Northern Forum, (CNF), yesterday threatens to ground the activities of Igbos doing business in the north if the killing of Northerners persisted.   A statement from the group signed by the Chairman of […]
News

Be proactive in handling security issues, Obi tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to be more proactive in handling security issues. Obi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed shock at the recent terror attacks on Kaduna airport and on Abuja-Kaduna-bound train where several persons were reportedly abducted. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica