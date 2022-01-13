News

Benin monarch tasks Edo journalists on ethical practice

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has tasked journalists practicing in Edo State on ethical journalism. He also threw his weight behind the move by the leadership of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to checkmate quackery in the practice of journalism. The monarch stated this when the newly elected leadership of the union led by its state Chairman, Festus Alenkhe, paid a courtesy visit to the palace, where he informed the monarch that his administration would soon generate a compendium of qualified and practicing journalists in the state for ethical checks. Reacting, the monarch said: “If you can successfully carry out this and the other things you have outlined, you would have laid the foundation for your second term. We are not against proper reporting, but reporting things without cross-checking or reporting what is not correct because they are in a rush to publish, or to please their bosses or make money as I hear some of them do especially on social media, is what we are not happy about. There must be discipline,” he said.

 

